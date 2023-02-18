BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are asking the public for help as they continue to search for a missing woman.
Kaylin Rose, 49, is believed to have been in the area near the Center of Burlington, in the area of Cambridge, Skilton, Shaws, or Cresthaven, according to Burlington police.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police.
