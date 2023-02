BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police say a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and foul play is not suspected.

Kaylin Rose, 49, was reported missing Friday and found dead Saturday.

Her cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

