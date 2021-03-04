Burlington police investigating after more than 30 cars were broken into

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are cautioning residents to keep their doors locked after more than 30 cars were broken into this week.

Officers responded to reports of the break-ins on Marion, Meadowvale and Mohawk Roads, as well as Paulson and Algonquin Drives, and Carey and Pathwoods Avenues.

The crimes occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday and the stolen belongings include unglasses, loose change, gift cards, jackets and a wristlet, according to the department.

They say all vehicles that were involved were left unlocked.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)