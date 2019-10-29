Burlington police investigating after young man shot multiple times outside American Legion Post

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times outside an American Legion Post in Burlington early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on McCafferty Way just after 12 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back, lower abdomen, and upper legs, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigating later determined the victim had been shot in the parking lot of the American Legion Post on Winn Street after meeting with two men, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)