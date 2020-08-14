Burlington police investigating alleged sexual assault after woman found nude in street

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are investigating after two boys found a woman naked and bleeding in the middle of the street who said she had been sexually assaulted on the side of the road Thursday afternoon.

Eleven-year-old Adam Rader says he and a friend were walking in the area of Peach Orchard Road and Arborwood Drive around 4:30 p.m. when a nude woman came out of the bushes and ran over to them.

“She was like running up to him, like trying to like take his spare shorts to put on her, and I gave her a towel,” Adam recalled, “and she kind of like took all clothes and everything.”

Adam rushed to get his mom, Savon.

“I asked her what happened to her and she said she got raped; asked her if she knew the guy and could she explain what the guy looked like, and she kept trying to cover her face,” Savon Rader said. “She really didn’t want to say anything. She looked really traumatized.”

The family stayed with the woman until first responders arrived.

She was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Witnesses told police that someone had fled the area on foot.

Several state and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for a suspect until about 7:30 p.m. when the area was cleared.

“Tons of cops are up here chasing up and down the street. There are K-9s everywhere,” witness Gianna Decesaris described. “My heart was beating fast.”

No evidence of an assault was found, Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said.

“Following an intensive search of the wooded area the Burlington Police Department is confident that the public is at no risk,” he continued. “I want to thank all of the officers who participated in the search by foot, as well as the helicopter unit that was able to assist.”

The incident remains under investigation.

