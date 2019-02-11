Burlington police investigating armed carjacking

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are investigating after a man says he was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers responding to the parking lot of the Beacon Village apartment community about 7:23 p.m. were met with a visibly shaken man who said he had just pulled into his parking space after arriving home from work and was checking his email on his phone when a man opened the driver’s side door, put a gun in his chest, and forced him from the vehicle, according to Burlington police.

The victim said three black men in their late teens or early 20s got into the vehicle, with the gunman getting into the driver’s seat, police say.

The victim’s keys, wallet, and phone were also taken, according to police.

Police say the suspects sped away in the victim’s 2018 black Audi A4 sedan with MA License Plate 8GW848.

The victim was not physically injured.

“This was a brazen, violent and unprovoked attack on an innocent resident,” Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “These types of acts are not common in our community and we have no tolerance for them. We will fully investigate this crime and hope to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

