Burlington police issue warning after dog attacked by wild animal

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are warning residents after a dog was attacked and likely killed by a wild animal Thursday.

A Winn Street resident called police about 8 p.m. after a wild animal, possibly a coyote, pulled her pet Maltese into the woods, Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement.

Although officers searched the perimeter of the woods, they were unable to locate the woman’s dog.

In a statement, Kent called the incident “a very unfortunate situation where a resident lost her beloved pet.”

He also released safety tips for owners of cats and small dogs:

Leash pets at all times if outdoors. Small cats and dogs are seen as prey and larger dogs, competition.

Do not approach, feed, pet, or try to interact with wildlife.

Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten wild animals with loud noises or bright lights.

At home:

Cut back brushy edges, as these areas provide cover for wild animals and their prey.

Residents were also reminded to secure their garbage and keep barbecue grills and the area around birdfeeders clean.

