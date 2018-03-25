BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Burlington Police are now looking for suspected thieves who are targeting tires.

Police say at least two cars had all four tires stolen overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Authorities were called to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex for two cars that had all four tires and rims stolen. The two cars were both Honda Accords.

Police say the thefts likely happened overnight and were discovered until Sunday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)