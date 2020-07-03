Burlington police looking to identify people who filmed ‘viral’ video of smashing fence

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are turning to the public for help identifying the people who were caught on surveillance camera intentionally running through a resident’s fence.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video or who have seen it posted online are urged to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

The Burlington Police Department is trying to identify the people involved in this incident. If you recognize any of the individuals, the vehicle, or have seen this attempt at a viral video shared anywhere please contact us at 781-272-1212.https://t.co/B48IFHZWse — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) July 3, 2020

