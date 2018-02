BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Burlington Police released an updated suspect sketch on the 35th anniversary of a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a 24-year-old man died in that accident.

Witnesses said the victim was hit and dragged before the driver was able to flee the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police immediately.

