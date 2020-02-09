Burlington police rescue owl trapped in soccer net

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some big-hearted Burlington police officers rescued an owl Sunday morning that had gotten itself tangled up in the netting of a soccer goal near a local school.

Officers responding to a call for a bird caught in the netting of a soccer goal found the owl behind Memorial Elementary School on Winn Street, according to Burlington police.

Two of the officers were able to cut away some of that netting to free the bird.

Believe it or not, this is the owls happy face !!!! Burlington Police received a call about a bird tangled in the netting of a soccer goal behind the Memorial School. Acting quickly, Officer Papsedero and Officer Tsingos CAREFULLY cut away some of the netting and freed the bird. pic.twitter.com/EdjeK4TCjs — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 9, 2020

