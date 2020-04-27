Burlington police searching for ‘maroon’ owner of abandoned boat

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a boat that was found abandoned near power lines on Monday morning.

“Hey Captain Ahab! Abandon ship doesn’t mean illegally dump your boat by the power lines!,” the Burlington Police Department said in a tweet.

The Galaxy Bowrider was dumped by power lines on Wilmington Road at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, police said, by a white man with glasses driving a maroon pickup truck.

Using a maroon truck to maroon your vessel is the maroon icing on this maroons cake,” police tweeted.

Anyone with information on the owner of the boat is asked to contact Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

