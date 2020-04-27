Burlington police searching for owner of abandoned boat

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a boat that was found abandoned near power lines on Monday morning.

“Hey Captain Ahab! Abandon ship doesn’t mean illegally dump your boat by the power lines!,” the Burlington Police Department said in a tweet.

The department did not say exactly where the Galaxy Bowrider was dumped.

Anyone with information on the owner of the boat is asked to contact Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

Hey Captain Ahab! Abandon ship doesn't mean illegally dump your boat by the power lines! If anyone noticed the now empty trailer parked where their neighbors Galaxy Bowrider used to be please give us a call at 781-272-1212 so that we can discuss their poor navigational choices pic.twitter.com/iIUgMBNx9o — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) April 27, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)