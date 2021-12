BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are turning to the public for help finding the owner of a diamond ring that was found at Wegmans on Thursday.

The ring was turned over to police around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bob Aloisi at 781-505-4905.

Found at Wegmans last night. Turned into the BPD around 7pm. Call Officer Bob Aloisi at 781-505-4905 to arrange a time for pickup. pic.twitter.com/BAkhEqn4e9 — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) December 10, 2021

