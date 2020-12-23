Burlington police searching for owner of found dog

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a found dog.

The dog was found in the area of Wilmington Road and Alcine Lane.

Anyone with information should contact Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

Lost dog found on Wilmington Rd @ Alcine Ln. Please contact @burlingtonpd if you know this dog or the owners. 781-272-1212 pic.twitter.com/dXmN7XXWtZ — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) December 23, 2020

