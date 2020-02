BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are searching for the owners of a “super friendly” dog found wandering the streets.

The pup was located in the area of Francis Wyman and Foster roads, according to Burlington police.

Anyone with information about her owners is asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

This super friendly little pooch is missing her owners. She was found on Francis Wyman@Foster. If she looks familiar or she Is yours please contact us at 781-272-1212 pic.twitter.com/wh7E17B5vr — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 27, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)