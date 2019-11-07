Burlington police warn of ‘lethal dose of narcotics’ following several overdose deaths

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are warning the public to beware of a “lethal dose of narcotics” following several recent overdose deaths in the town.

The Burlington Police Department is urging the public to check in with anyone they know who suffers from addiction while officers look into the recent uptick in deaths.

“If you know anyone suffering from addiction, we have resources to help but please at least spread this information to those you know and love,” the department said in a tweet.

No additional information was immediately available.

