BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled for students on Monday amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases as a result of the omicron variant.

The school district has decided to swap one of their future Professional Development Days with this upcoming Monday, meaning there will be no school for students, BPS Superintendent Eric Conti wrote in a letter to the community.

Students will return to their normal schedules on Tuesday.

“We understand that last minute changes in the calendar are a hardship for many families. The use of Monday for staff development will allow us to get everyone tested systematically and up to date with the new state guidance around health and safety protocols,” Conti wrote. “We are also concerned with the number of staff that could be out on Monday. We will have more accurate information for families on Monday night in regards to staffing and also have a better collective understanding of the new protocols which will allow us a more sustainable beginning to 2022.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association had called for state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to close all public schools in the state Monday to allow for staff COVID-19 testing; however, Riley’s office says he will not be closing schools Monday.

