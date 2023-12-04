BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Burlington is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime confectionary creation to raise money for Project Bread, which helps feed the hungry in our community.

The Bancroft Restaurant is auctioning off the gingerbread showpiece, which organizers say took about 150 hours to make.

Bancroft customers can get a raffle ticket for $5 and the proceeds benefit Project Bread.

For more information, visit: https://www.the-bancroft.com/blog/

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)