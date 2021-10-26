BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is expected to close a south-end homeless encampment on Tuesday as officials work to find new places for the residents to live.

Attempts to stop the eviction of people living on the city-owned property failed.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the encampment on Sears Lane is not safe. He says city officials are working to provide resources to people who have been living at the site.

About 20 to 30 people are living at the encampment, estimates Paul Dragon of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. Nine to 12 have been set up in hotels, two are relocating to other areas, a few have requested campers and others are still looking for housing, he said. He estimates that between three and five people don’t want to leave.

“Everybody should know there are possibilities and CVOEO is providing resources if people do indeed want to go,” Dragon said.

On Monday, residents did not appear to be packing up and preparing to leave.

“People are doing their best in pouring rain with not knowing what’s going to happen,” said Sears Lane resident Grey Barreda.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)