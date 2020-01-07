Burlington, Vt. gets interim police chief after fake Twitter account scandal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington has a new interim police chief after the resignation of the previous chief who admitted using a fake Twitter account to heckle a critic.

The city council voted unanimously to appoint Jennifer Morrison, who was sworn in Monday night. She will remain on job while the city conducts a nationwide search for a new, permanent police chief.

Former chief Brandon del Pozo resigned last month after admitting he used the fake account to heckle a critic. Acting chief Jan Wright was then placed on administrative leave after she disclosed she’d also created a fake social media account.

Morrison was a Burlington police officer for more than two decades, before she became chief in Colchester. She retired in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)