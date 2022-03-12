BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is hoping it can address the Vermont community’s homeless challenge by building 30 housing pods that would be installed near the city’s downtown.

WCAX-TV reports that a memo to the city’s Public Works Commission dated Monday said a city parking lot on Elmwood Avenue would be used as a location for the pods for up to three years.

The shelter modules would be between 60 and 120 square feet. They would provide heat and electricity but no plumbing. Some of the modules are designed for individuals while others can accommodate partners and pets.

Last month the City Council authorized the spending of nearly $1.5 million for the construction and operation of the pods, which are now being produced.

The modules are part of a 10-point plan from Mayor Miro Weinberger to address homelessness in the city. The city chose the Elmwood Avenue site after considering 10 locations across the city.

The city hopes the pods can be in operation by May 1.

