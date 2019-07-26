Burlington warns about 3 drug overdose deaths in 5 days

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Burlington, Vermont, say police have responded to three drug overdose deaths in the past five days in Chittenden County.

They believe at least two of the fatal overdoses were from opioids, although toxicology reports are still pending.

The Burlington Police Department said Thursday that there is no reason to believe the deaths are due to a particularly lethal drug.

It says the deaths could be a coincidence but says there is cause for concern.

It says it wants to use this as an opportunity to stress safe drug consumption practices, such as never taking drugs alone and always having the overdose reversal drug naloxone on hand.

