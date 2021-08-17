BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Burlington woman has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Amaral chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). She plans to put her winnings toward tuition for her children.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms on Salem Street in Reading. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)