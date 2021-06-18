BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Burlington will be asked to boil their water before drinking it until further notice after E. Coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by town officials after contaminated water was found in three of 11 water sample sites on Wednesday.

People should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before use to kill any bacteria or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.

As a precaution, all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after June 16 should be discarded.

E. Coli can make people sick and the bacteria is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of E. Coli poisoning include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, jaundice, headaches, and fatigue.

Officials in Burlington say the cause of the contamination is not yet clear.

For more information, contact Russ Makiej at 781-270-1648 or rmakiej@burlington.org.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)