MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 61 Vernon Street in Middleboro around 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the house and a fire was coming from the barn behind it.

A man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with apparent second-degree burns to his lower extremities, officials said.

Firefighters are currently on scene, however the fire has been knocked down.

Neighbors in the area say the home is a historic home.

