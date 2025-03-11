MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 61 Vernon Street in Middleboro around 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the house and a fire was coming from the barn behind it.

A man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with apparent second-degree burns to his lower extremities, officials said.

Firefighters are currently on scene, however the fire has been knocked down.

Neighbors in the area say the home is a historic home.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox