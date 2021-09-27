MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A home in Melrose that was badly damaged by a fire over the summer is now being sold for $399,000.

The single-family home at 20 Berkeley Street suffered significant charring and water damage in a fire that broke out in late August.

A listing on Realtor.com indicates that the home is being sold “as is.”

“House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild,” the listing read. “Great potential to build a new and adorable home in desirable Melrose.”

The three-bedroom home sits on a 4,500-square-foot lot and is said to be situated near a number of schools, restaurants, and a Commuter Rail station.

No one was seriously hurt in the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)