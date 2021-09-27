MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A home in Melrose that was badly damaged by a fire over the summer is now being sold for $399,000.

The single-family home at 20 Berkeley Street suffered significant charring and water damage in a fire that broke out in late August.

A listing on Realtor.com indicates that the home is being sold “as is.”

“House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild,” the listing read. “Great potential to build a new and adorable home in desirable Melrose.”

The three-bedroom home sits on a 4,500-square-foot lot and is said to be situated near a number of schools, restaurants, and a Commuter Rail station.

No one was seriously hurt in the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox