Burst pipe causes ceiling collapse at Soughton rehab center, 22 evacuated

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rehabilitation facility in Stoughton was evacuated Sunday morning after a major water main break caused the first-floor ceiling to collapse.

Ambulances and first responders from 28 communities are working to evacuate 22 patients seven of whom require a ventilator from the long term acute care floor of the Curahealth Hospital on Summer Street, said Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy.

The water, “began to pour into the unit at a rapid rate,” according to a post on the department’s Facebok page.

The evacuations are taking place in waves of five patients at a time to four area hospitals.

Laracy said the main concern right now is ensuring the safety of the people in their care.

The chief expects it will be some time before the damage can be repaired.

The Department of Public Health is on the scene.

The Curahealth Hospital is a multi-use facility that serves medical patients as well as detox patients.

As of right now, there is no running water in the facility. No other floors have been affected by the collapse and are allowed to stay in the building.

Those looking to contact loved ones who may have been impacted by this incident are asked to call 781-297-8306 for transport Information.

