FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - North Falmouth Elementary School suffered significant water damage after a burst sprinkler pipe left classrooms flooded as temperatures dropped to historic lows.

Fire officials said the cold caused the pipe to burst. It’s unclear if the school will be open on Monday.

