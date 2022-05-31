BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools’ 33 valedictorians were honored at a lunch at Fenway Park Tuesday.

Local leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu, praised the students’ accomplishments.

“My heart is bursting with pride at each one of you, and knowing how much you have fought through and barreled forward with over the last couple of years,” Wu said. “You are truly the pride of your families, your city, your communities; and you’re the future!”

