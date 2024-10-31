BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University held their annual pumpkin drop on Wednesday, dropping gourds from more than 70 feet above Commonwealth Avenue.

More than 30 pumpkins were stuffed with a variety of gooey fillings from paint to whipped cream.

The annual event is not just a fun way to make a mess; organizers said it illustrates lessons in gravity and velocity.

All the smashed pumpkins will be composted.

