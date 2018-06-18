BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A New England coach bus company says an employee made a mistake when he said passengers have to be U.S. citizens to ride following a customs citizenship check.

The Portland Press Herald reports a video recorded by a Concord Coach Lines passenger on May 28 shows a Customs and Border Protection agent at a Bangor bus station asking passengers if they are American citizens. A terminal employee said riders had to be citizens when a passenger asked.

Concord Coach Lines said in a statement Friday that they allow all people to ride “regardless of citizenship.” The company said the employee was “unprepared” and made a mistake when he falsely claimed riders must be citizens.

A Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said the department increased citizen checkpoints to bolster border security.

