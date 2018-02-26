Bus crash in Canada sends 29 to hospital

HOPE, BRITISH COLUMBIA (WHDH) — A bus crash in Hope, British Columbia sent 29 people to the hospital.

Two semi-trucks, two buses and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash on a highway in Hope.

At least seven of the people taken to the hospital remain in critical condition, including one person who was trapped inside of their vehicle.

Authorities shut down the highway overnight and are now opening some lanes.

It is unclear what cause the crash but officials in the area did say there was limited visibility.

