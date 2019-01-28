Bus crashes into cars in NH after driver suffers fatal medical emergency

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A bus went out of control and into cars Monday in New Hampshire when the driver had a medical emergency.

The bus went over a hydrant and into cars in Nashua, New Hampshire about 11:15 a.m.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, oh, goodness,’ and he hit a car,” Lizette Markham, who rushed to help stop the bus. “I jumped out of my seat, and I put my foot on the brake, and I did not know how to turn the bus off, and I was really scared.”

“(I) looked out the window, and I saw the bus up on the sidewalk,” said Ronnie Bryant, who called 911. “It was scary. There was a hysterical girl in the bus screaming, and nobody could get the doors open.”

Markham said: “I didn’t know what to do. I just wanted to do the right thing. I just kept my foot on the break until police came.”

No passengers were hurt, but the driver, who suffered a medical emergency, didn’t survive.

The Nashua Transit System released a statement, which read in part: “We are saddened by the loss of our driver, however, we are thankful to say that that no one else was injured as a result of this incident.”

Bryant added: “I feel so bad for him and his family. My thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)