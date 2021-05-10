Bus driver accused of dropping loaded handgun found by students pleads not guilty

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver faced a judge Monday after police say students found a loaded handgun that he had dropped on his bus.

David Tripp, 65, appeared in Wrentham District Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, intimidation of a witness/juror/court official, and carrying a firearm on a campus.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

Tripp allegedly dropped a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson loaded with seven rounds while cleaning the back of the bus after dropping off a group of elementary school students.

About a dozen King Philip Middle School students later found it when they got on the bus but none of them touch it, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Charles Stone, Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Ingrid Allardi and King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni.

After hearing the commotion, Tripp allegedly walked to the back of the bus, placed the gun back into his pocket, and continued on with the route without reporting the incident, police said.

