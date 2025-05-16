BOSTON (WHDH) - The bus driver accused in the fatal Hyde Park crash involving a 5-year-old boy resigned prior to a termination hearing on Wednesday, according to Boston Public Schools (BPS).

After the accident, BPS says they were notified that the driver had an expired school bus certificate.

The bus driver was immediately placed on leave following the crash.

“The death of a child is a horrible tragedy that no family should have to endure,” said a BPS spokesperson. “In the hours immediately after the tragedy, BPS Transportation and Transdev worked with the law enforcement on scene, and Transdev immediately placed the driver on leave… This is an ongoing process and will be further informed by any investigative conclusions released by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Boston Police Department. We mourn the death of Lens Joseph and grieve with his family at this terrible time.”

Lens Joseph was hit and killed by the school bus. He was a student at the Up Academy in Dorchester.

