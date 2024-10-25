NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton school bus driver was arraigned Friday on three counts of kidnapping after allegedly taking semi-nonverbal students to a secluded spot in a daycare parking lot.

Justin Vose, 42, of Bedford, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was working for the the Newton Early Education Childhood Program and Transportation for Newton Public Schools contracted through JSC Transportation at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said Vose dropped off a student late for daycare in May, prompting an investigation. When the bus company checked the Vose’s GPS location, it allegedly showed that on multiple occasions, he had transported three students between to secluded areas within the daycare’s parking lot, prosecutors said.

Vose would allegedly off the audio and video recording in his bus for up to 20 minutes at a time, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. The students were all between three and five years old at the time and struggle with communication, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they also found that Vose had taken photos with the children. He was indicted Oct. 9.

Vose no longer works with the school bus company, a spokesperson said. He was placed on home confinement Friday and is due back in court for a bail hearing next week.

