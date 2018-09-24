VALPARAISO, Ind. (WHDH) — An Indiana bus driver is off the job after video surfaced appearing to show her teaching students how to drive the bus.

Joandrea McAtee allowed three students – ages 11, 13 and 17 – to take turns behind the wheel, according to police.

Other children were allegedly on the bus at the time.

McAtee was arrested and charged with felony neglect.

She was also fired from her job as a bus driver.

