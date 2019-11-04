Bus driver carrying field hockey team accused of driving under influence of drugs

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine bus driver has been accused of being under the influence of drugs while driving a high school field hockey team home from a championship match.

Police charged 68-year-old Richard Tanguay, of Biddeford, with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child. School officials say he was driving about 30 coaches and students from the Biddeford High School girls’ field hockey team on Saturday night. The team had just ended a 35-game unbeaten streak with a loss against Skowhegan High School.

Tanguay did not return a reporter’s phone call on Monday.

The Portland Press Herald reports Tanguay posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Portland on Jan. 9.

