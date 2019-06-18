Bus driver charged after child left on Raynham school bus suffers seizure

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver is facing charges after a student left on a Raynham school bus suffered a seizure on board, officials say.

A Raynham elementary school student was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter after suffering a medical emergency on a school bus earlier this month.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a child having a medical emergency on a school bus in front of Laliberte Elementary School on Pleasant Street assisted with rushing the student to a nearby hospital, according to a statement by Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

The student was later transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The child was later released and is currently home with family.

In a statement, Donovan said, “The Raynham Police Department and Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School officials are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether all proper protocols and procedures were followed on the bus.”

On Tuesday, a criminal complaint was filed against Christy Hathaway, 60 of Middleborough, on a charge of reckless endangerment on a child under 18.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)