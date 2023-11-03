WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver from Boston has been arraigned on a criminal charge in connection with a fatal crash in November 2022 in Waltham, officials said.

Jean Fenelon, 58, was arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court on a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with the Nov. 19 crash that claimed the life Vanessa Mark, 25, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

Officers responding to the crash determined the shuttle was operating a route from the Boston and Cambridge area and was heading back to Brandeis University.

Prosecutors say an investigation determined Fenelon was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone and driving erratically before the bus left the roadway crashing into two trees. The investigation also alleges Fenelon failed to apply the brakes before hitting two trees.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)