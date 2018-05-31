Bus driver charged with inappropriately touching child

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts school bus driver has been charged with inappropriately touching an elementary school student multiple times over a period of several years.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 63-year-old Peter Miner pleaded not guilty to aggravated and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and enticing a child.

Authorities say the Savoy man attempted to kiss and touched the student’s buttocks starting when the child was in the third grade when the child was the only student on his bus. In the most recent incident, Miner allegedly hugged the then sixth-grader and would not let go.

The student disclosed the alleged assaults only recently.

The bus company has placed Miner on leave.

He does not currently have legal representation, according to court records.

