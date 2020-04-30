MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) – A bus carrying seniors slammed into a daycare center in Milford, New Hampshire, on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Early Learning Center of Milford found a Nashua Blue Bus that had slammed into the side of the building.

Authorities believe the driver suffered a medical emergency before veering off New Hampshire Route 101 and into the building.

The bus driver and one of two passengers who were on board were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Five children and two adults who were in the daycare were shaken up but are said to be OK.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the building. The entire nose of the bus traveled four feet into the structure, narrowly missing a gas line.

People who work across from the daycare said the same thing happened to their building just a couple years ago.

Charges have not been filed against the bus driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

