GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency as the vehicle veered off of Interstate 95 and crashed into trees in New Hampshire, and children aboard were injured.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Fire Lt. Brian Ryll said Friday his department took seven patients from the Greenland crash to a hospital. He said one of the injured was an adult with “severe” injuries, three patients had moderate injuries and the rest were considered minor.

Ryll said it’s believed the bus driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The small bus with Maine license plates was white with red stripes. It had no school markings. The cab of the bus was heavily damaged.

Southbound traffic was backed up, but most lanes had reopened by mid-morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 southbound has several lanes closed in Greenland at mile marker 10.6. Emergency crews have responded to a bus crash. pic.twitter.com/jgOgjLlTTd — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) August 10, 2018

