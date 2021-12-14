LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Public School officials issued a warning to parents Tuesday that due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, students may see significant pick-up and drop-off delays.

The disruption is likely to last for the foreseeable future as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in addition to a number of other factors the district says they have been dealing with since the start of the school year.

Bus routes may be forced to be combined to accommodate the shortage resulting in delays of up to 30 minutes.

When delays are anticipated, school officials say they will do their best to alert parents. However, some delays may be unforeseen and parents will not be able to be informed ahead of time.

If the delay is expected to last longer than 30 minutes, parents will be told so they can make other arrangements if need be.

School officials are urging parents to seek alternative transportation for their child.

