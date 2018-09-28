Bus driver’s alleged erratic driving in Fall River sends 11 students to hospital

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver is facing several charges after her erratic driving in Fall River sent 11 students to the hospital Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the school bus operated by 46-year-old Kimberly Samson of Westport parked at the intersection of King Phillip and Tuttle Streets around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of it being operated erratically.

When they boarded the bus, police say multiple Argosy Charter School students complained of minor injuries.

Eleven students were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and were later released to their parents or guardians.

An investigation revealed that Samson, an employee of Fisher Bus Company of Somerset, missed several required bus stops during the beginning of her route to transport children home, students reportedly told detectives.

Students began asking Samson to stop the bus but she continued driving, prompting them to call their families for help, according to police.

Samson then abruptly stopped the bus at the intersection, causing the students to be forced forward, according to police.

She was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and 11 counts of wanton and reckless endangerment of a child.

