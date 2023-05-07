MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers for three Massachusetts school districts are set to strike if a deal on a new contract isn’t reached.

Bus drivers in Marlborough, Framingham, and Westborough will be on strike Monday morning if an agreement isn’t reached on a new contract, according to Teamsters Local 170.

The districts say they won’t cancel classes and will provide alternate transportation to get kids to school if necessary.

