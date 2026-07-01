HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers in Merrimack Valley went on strike at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Members of Teamsters Local 170 said the main issue in contention is Saturday work.

A spokesperson for the union said the company is seeking to pay workers less for working on Saturday and to make those shifts mandatory.

The strike could cause disruptions around the area.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)