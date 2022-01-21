PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tour bus that went up in flames on Route 3 in Plymouth is causing heavy traffic delays on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway between exits 7 and 3 found a Peter Pan bus that had caught fire in the right travel lane, according the Plymouth Police Department.

The driver was the lone person on the bus when the fire broke out.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished but only one lane of traffic is open as crews work to contain a fuel spill.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area because traffic is reportedly backed up for miles.

There were no additional details immediately available.

