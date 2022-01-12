WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus was left charred after it went up in flames outside of an elementary school in Wakefield on Wednesday morning.

Bus driver Kim Audet had been conducting routine preparation for the day at the Woodville Elementary School around 6 a.m. when she smelled smoke and noticed flames burning under the hood of a bus, according to Wakefield Superintendent of Schools Doug Lyons.

Audet immediately called the Wakefield Fire Department, which responded quickly and extinguished the flames.

The school’s opening was delayed by an hour to accommodate the emergency response.

The quick actions by Audet and the fire department prevented the blaze from spreading to three nearby buses, according to Lyons.

Investigators believe a mechanical failure in the engine compartment is to blame for the fire.

